Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DEEF opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

