Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 959,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 533,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

CYBR stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.62. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

