Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

