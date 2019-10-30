Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

