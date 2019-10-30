Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.53

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $12.53. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

PNBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

