Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.23

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 14409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $4,574,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 15,110.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 181,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $2,886,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

