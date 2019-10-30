Paul Johnson Acquires 250,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

