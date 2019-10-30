Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. 1,116,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $259.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

