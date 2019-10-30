PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Update

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 188,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 97.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 286,508 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

PCSB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

PCSB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 28,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,952. The firm has a market cap of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.