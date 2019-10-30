PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.42, 2,184,296 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,316,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.