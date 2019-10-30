PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,607. The company has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.25. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,465 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

