Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 2,470,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $871,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 859,698 shares of company stock worth $15,724,796 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

