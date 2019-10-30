Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 17.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s stock price was up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.