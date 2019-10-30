Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after buying an additional 751,196 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,642,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,460,000 after buying an additional 423,211 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

