Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LON:HWG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.59). 12,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.30. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.10. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

