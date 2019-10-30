Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JE. HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 798 ($10.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 796.28 ($10.40).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 748.40 ($9.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 679.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 129.03.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

