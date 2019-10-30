Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 9,056 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,141,000 after acquiring an additional 803,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. 7,761,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.