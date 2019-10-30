Pembroke Management LTD Buys 72,219 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,219 shares during the quarter. BioTelemetry makes up about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,241. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.