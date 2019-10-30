PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Just Energy Group worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 28,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.22. Just Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

