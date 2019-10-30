Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 2,800,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

In other news, Director Leonard I. Korman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.