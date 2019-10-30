Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $414,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

PNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 1,087,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

