Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 18th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

PEBO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 1,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

