Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of PFIS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 108.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.