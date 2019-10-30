Peoples Utah Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

PUB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 1,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,846. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $35,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $83,949.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,259 shares of company stock worth $1,501,694. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

