Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $552.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $35,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,259 shares of company stock worth $1,501,694. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

