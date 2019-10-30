Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 310,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,943 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

