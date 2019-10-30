PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.03.

PKI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. 1,262,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.96.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.