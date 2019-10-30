PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

PSMMY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.83. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.