Petmed Express Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

PETS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,822. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.