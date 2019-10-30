Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 565.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 554.50 ($7.25).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($39,821.39). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,526.89).

LON PFC traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 402.20 ($5.26). 952,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.47. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 604 ($7.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

