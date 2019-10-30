Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

