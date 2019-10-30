Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,096,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,313,000 after buying an additional 70,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 394,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 149,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

