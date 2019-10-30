PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.56.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly bought 29,039 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,018.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,627.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Madden bought 15,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,051 shares of company stock worth $212,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 719,182 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.