PG&E’s (PCG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

PG&E (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.