Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 710,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,908. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.