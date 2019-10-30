Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.80. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 294 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

