Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,299. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

