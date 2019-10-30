Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

