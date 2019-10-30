Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $59,193.14 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $59,193.14. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,943.00.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 3,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

