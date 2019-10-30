Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PJC. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE:PJC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 87.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

