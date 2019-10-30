PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 71,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $997.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.