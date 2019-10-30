PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of PLDT Inc (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

PLDT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

