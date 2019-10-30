Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Sells $1,652,359.11 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,359.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,261.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 225,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

