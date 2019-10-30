PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to post sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.50 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.74.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 1,385,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $149.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,264. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,285,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.