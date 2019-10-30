Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $104.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

