Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,157 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 5.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 312,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,674 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

