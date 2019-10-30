Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Shares Down 1.4%

Potash America Inc (OTCMKTS:PTAM)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 44,567 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 333,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Potash America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAM)

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.