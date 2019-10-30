Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

