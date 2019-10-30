Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 505,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

PRVL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,458. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

