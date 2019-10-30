Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 8.3%

Princeton Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:PIAC)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

